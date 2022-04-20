ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Author Jack and Pauline Davis.
William is survived by his wife of 39 years, Beverly Davis; children, Chris Gardner, Will Davis, Jeff Davis, and Regina Santos; grandson, Tanner Davis (Carrie); great grandson, Waylon; sisters, Mary, Brenda, and Melissa; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Earnest Davis officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry Bradley. A graveside service will be held on Friday April 22, 2022, at Davis Cemetery in the Pressman’s Home Community of Hawkins Co. at 1:00 PM. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Davis family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Davis family.