William David Cassell Apr 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William David Cassell, 70, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Cassell family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial William David Cassell Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.