JOHNSON CITY - William David ”Bill” Hampton, 72, Johnson City, TN passed away after a brief illness Tuesday August 30,2022 in the Bristol Regional Hospital just short of his 73rd Birthday. He was born on September 7, 1949 to the late David and Margie Hampton. Bill was a graduate of Johnson County High School and ETSU. He served 2 tours of duty in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a retired Lieutenant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol after 33 years of service. Bill was a member of the V.F.W Post 2108, Johnson City, TN, the Kiwanis Club of Johnson City, The Masonic Lodge of Johnson City, and the Butler Chapter 218 Order of the Eastern Star. He was the organizer and former president of the RTTN Chapter 4, Rolling Thunder and an avid member of many other military and law enforcement organizations. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Shoun Hampton, and a sister Juanita Phillippi.
Those left to cherish his memory include, one brother, Floyd (Margaret) Hampton, Maryville, TN, a sister, Lois Danner, Mt. Juliet, TN. His nieces and nephews; Larry (Nancy) Reece, Johnson City, TN, Gary (Mary) Reece, Mountain City, TN, Donnie (Reba) Danner, Mt. Juliet, TN, Scott (Rachel) Danner, Schoharie, NY, Vikki Pillow, Maryville, TN, Stephanie (Chris) Grindstaff and William (Franchesca) Shoun, Elizabethton, TN. He had one brother-in-law, Bill (Yvonne) Shoun and several great-nephews and one great-niece.
The family of Mr. Hampton will receive friends on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home from 11:30 to 1 p.m. with the Graveside Service following at 2 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Active Pallbearers will be Larry Reece, Gary Reece, Donnie Danner, William Shoun, Chris Grindstaff, and Jerry Proffitt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Active and former members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Members of the Rolling Thunder, members of the V.F.W. Post 2108, and all organizations that he was associated with. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Hampton family.