KINGSPORT - William Curtis Rhea, 81, of Kingsport, was called home to be with the Lord, his sister, mother, and father, Monday, January 10th, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Curtis was born June 28, 1940, in Kingsport, TN, to the Late Elmer and Virginia Farmer Rhea.
Curtis served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He then made a career working at Eastman starting in the labs as a chemist eventually winding up in coal gas as a mechanical engineer. He loved his family, animals, ponds, gardening, boating, square dancing, camping, traveling, and the summertime.
William, Curtis to most, is survived by the mother to his children, Carolyn Ireson; as well as his daughters, Leighann (Mike) and Lisa Rhea (Matthew); grandson, Curtis Dylan Sims; sisters, Judy Kistner (Keener Lemmons) and Karen Moore; nephews, Tray Kistner and Drew Moore (Lauren); great niece, Gracelyn Moore; many friends, and of course his “Little buddy”, dog, Hershey.
Military Graveside Honors were conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 14th, 2022, by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 in the Masonic Garden at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
