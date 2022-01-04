KINGSPORT - William Curtis, “Red” Dean, 88 of Kingsport, TN passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 6:30 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Music will be provided by Mike Tiller. Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Weston, Chad Austin, Greg Quillen, Mike Tiller, Kevin Hawkins, Rex Boggs, Chad Dean and John Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Robie Hillman and Jim Mays. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 pm to go in procession.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wilcox Holston Valley 3rd floor staff and Pro-Care Health.
