KINGSPORT - William Curtis, “Red” Dean, 88 of Kingsport, TN passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on August 16, 1933 to the late Henry Dean and Tina Dean. Curtis was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He retired from Holston Defense after 33 years and was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends and taking care of his house. He never met a stranger and always had good advice to be given on any subject. Curtis will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Curtis is also preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Dean; sons, Larry Dean, Tony Dean and wife Karen; grandchildren, Steven Dean, Tucker Dean and Shawna Hill; brothers, John H. Dean, Paul Dean, E.P. Dean and Charles “Shag” Dean; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 6:30 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Music will be provided by Mike Tiller. The use of face coverings is recommended. Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Weston, Chad Austin, Greg Quillen, Mike Tiller, Kevin Hawkins, Rex Boggs, Chad Dean and John Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Robie Hillman and Jim Mays. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 pm to go in procession.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wilcox Holston Valley 3rd floor staff and Pro-Care Health.
Condolences may be made online to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of William Curtis “Red” Dean