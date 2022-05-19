CHURCH HILL - William “Craft” Adams, 88, of Church Hill, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Elder Everett Lett officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 1734 Forest View Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660.
