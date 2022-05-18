CHURCH HILL - William “Craft” Adams, 88, of Church Hill, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Adams; parents, George C and Eliza Adams; granddaughter, Alisha LeighAnn Adams; sisters, Maude Robinette, Pauline Hensley, Stella Melton; and brothers, Elmer Moore and H.P. Moore.
Craft is survived by his daughter, Trish Porter and husband Eddie; son, Mike Adams and wife Carol; grandchildren, Brandon Buchanan and wife Andrea, Justin Adams, Michael Porter and wife Olivia, Mykayla Pearcy and husband Ethan, and Christi Gibson; great-grandchildren, Christian Buchanan, Jaylen Buchanan, Quinton Buchanan and wife Emily, Canaan Porter, Corey Ann Porter, Crew Porter, Ali and McKenzie Gibson; brother, George Clinton Adams and wife June; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Elder Everett Lett officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 1734 Forest View Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.