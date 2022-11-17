William Cowan Nov 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Cowan passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.Services will be private.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Cowan family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home William Cowan Memorial Service Trinity Pass Away Recommended for you