KINGSPORT - William “Clay” Smith, 84, of Kingsport, died Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born and raised in Spindale, NC and was a proud graduate of NC State University in 1960- GO PACK!! He went on to build his career for Eastman Chemical until he retired as a national sales manager in 1997.

