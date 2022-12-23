KINGSPORT - William “Clay” Smith, 84, of Kingsport, died Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born and raised in Spindale, NC and was a proud graduate of NC State University in 1960- GO PACK!! He went on to build his career for Eastman Chemical until he retired as a national sales manager in 1997.
He enjoyed playing golf and playing bridge and especially looked forward to his Friday night bridge group.
Clay is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kitty, his sons; Clayton (DeeDee), David (Lori), and Matthew (Ann); Papa Clay’s’ surviving grandchildren include, Katie, Phil, Andrew (Ashton), Julia, Blake, Max, Jillian, and Mia. He is also survived by his sibling, Franklin (Joann).
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kimberly; his parents, Randolf and Eddie Smith; and his sister, Betty Jean (John Ed).
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with his grandson, Phil Smith officiating. The family will receive friends in the chapel following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church of Kingsport, and/or the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and/or Isaiah House of Hawkins County and Hancock County.
The care of William “Clay” Smith and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.