KINGSPORT - William “Clark” Cox, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Amos Lockhart officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Cox, Greg Cox, J.R. Cook, Jacob Hill, Danny Vicars, and Cecil Ward. Honorary pallbearers are Waymond Manis, Hugh Anderson, Bill Robbins, Jerry Gray, Jerry Dykes, Gene Spears, and David Gilley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at act.alz.org.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sandy Cox, Connie Lane, Debbie Lawson, Jean Culbertson, Jean Haynes, and Amedisys Hospice for all of the love and care they gave to Clark over the last few years.