William Clarence Peters, 75, of Weber City, VA, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
William was born on June 21 1945. in Scott County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Piert Peters and Bessie Bell Lane Peters; brothers, James Fred Peters, Ingle Ervin Peters, and Phillip Daniel Peters.
He is survived by three brothers, Horton Clyde Peters, Stewartstown PA, Charles Hobert Peters and wife Roselee, Gate City, VA., Ivan Peters and wife Judy, Gate City, VA; and five sisters, Maxie Wise, Gate City, VA, Elois Wampler and husband Donnie, Gate City, VA, Rachael Jordan and husband James Baxley, GA, Charlene Gose and husband Jimmy, Gate City, VA, and Nancy Lane and husband Donald, Duffield, VA.
Celebration of Life will be held next summer to be announced at a later time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.