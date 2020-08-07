KINGSPORT - William Charles (Skeet) Collins, 79, went home to be with the Lord August 1st, 2020 after a long illness. Skeet was preceded in death by his father William Carl Collins and his mother Dorothy Barker Collins as well as his sister Joyce Wampler and brother Thomas.
Skeet is survived by his two sons Gary (Carolyn) of Kingsport, Shane (Erin) Anchorage, Alaska; four grandchildren, Wade (Megan) Olivia, Riley and Avery; two sisters, Louise Sampson and husband Buddy of Andover, Betty Stewart and husband Jimmy of Winston Salem, N.C.; five brothers, John Collins and wife, Cheryl of Kingsport, Harold Collins and wife, Dotty of Surgoinsville, Garvey Collins and wife, Vickie of Big Stone Gap, Va., Ben Collins and wife, Lelia of Waxhaw, N.C. and Jerry Collins of Big Stone Gap as well as brother in law Emmitt Wampler of Wise and sister in law Brenda Collins of Big Stone Gap.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 10, from 12 to 2 pm at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at the American Legion Cemetery officiated by Rev. Tony Nunley and Garvey Collins.