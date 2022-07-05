KINGSPORT - William Charles Cole (W.C.), 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
He had never met a stranger and was known by many as the candy man. He loved the Lord and was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
William was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Linda Cole; parents, Ben (Dutch) and Janie Cole; brothers, L.B. Cole and Jim Cole; sisters, Lois Duncan and Ruth Morgan; daughter-in-law, Anita Cole; twin granddaughters, Alyssa and Alexis Cole.
Mr. Cole is survived by his sons, Tim Cole and wife Pat, Richard Cole and wife Susan, and Daniel Cole; daughter, Denise Pullon and husband Tim; grandchildren, Jason, Erik, Caitlin, Anna, and John Cole and Brooke Pullon; great-grandchildren, Wil and Lexi Cole; brother, Larry Cole and wife Janie; special sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Dot) Blair and Helen Cole; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to The Waters of Bristol, especially Heather Worley, his favorite nurse.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. A service will follow with Dr. Bill Sims and Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, July 8, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be presented by the American Legion 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church’s Meals on Wheels program, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.