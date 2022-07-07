KINGSPORT - William Charles Cole (W.C.), 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. A service will follow with Dr. Bill Sims and Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, July 8, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be presented by the American Legion 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church’s Meals on Wheels program, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
