Big Stone Gap, VA - William C. (Charlie) Lopez, 69, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital Kingsport, TN. He was very devoted to family and friends. He has been a hard worker all his life, most recently employed with Pepsi Cola and worked many years as a Journeyman IronWorker. Charlie loved the outdoors, family gatherings and WVU sports. He will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Augustine Lopez; mother, Mary Lopez; sisters, Alice West, Tonya and Barbara Lopez; brothers Roy and Wayne Lopez; father-in-law, Ralph Ramey; mother-in-law, Kathleen Ramey; granddaughter, Haley Gilbert; brother-in-law, Jack Scott.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lois Ramey Lopez; daughter, Priscilla Coffey and husband, Sam; step daughter, Crystal Wade; step son, Anthony Wade; grandchildren, Braxton Coffey, Hunter Coffey, Sierra Smith, Andrew Smith, Madison Smith, Nathaniel Wallen; sister, Lisa Jefferies; sisters-in-law, Tammy Collins, Yvonne Wolfe, Kathy Scott; brothers, Ricky Lopez, Dwayne Parrish, Ted Parrish; brothers-in-law, Nelson Jefferies, David Wolfe; special friend, Ben Hooper; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home from 12 to 2 pm Monday, November 29 with services following in the funeral home chapel officiated by pastor Ricky Branham. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Lopez family.