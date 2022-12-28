William Burlin Holt, 96, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on December 26, 2022. He was born to the late William Albert Holt and Ora Kiker Holt. Burlin will be greatly missed and forever remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.
Burlin was a man of many talents. He loved to spend days on his boat fishing; and if the weather did not permit, he loved woodworking and creating furniture, including grandfather clocks. Burlin also was gifted with a tenor voice and loved singing. He was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord and was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church. Burlin was a proud American, having served in the Navy and courageously fought aboard a destroyer in WWII. He also was previously active in Bloomingdale Ruritan Club.
Along with his parents, Burlin was preceded in death by: his loving wife, Omeda Fox Holt, of the home; sister, Alberta Love (Walt); brothers, Winston Holt (Joyce), and Paul Kiker (Nellie); all of Greeneville, TN.
His survivors include: his daughters, Jerri Sunderland (William), and Judy Holt; brothers-in-law, Jack Rice and Wilford Fox (Dorothy); granddaughter, Mary Brook Sunderland; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Holt family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing care provided by Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City and to Burlin's previously extended-time special caregivers: Phyllis Bowen, Sue Burton, Mary Jones, Kay Hall, and JoAnn Miller.
The Holt family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, December 31, from 12 – 2 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Ray Amos officiating. A Graveside Service will directly follow the Funeral in the Garden of Good Shepherd.
In lieu of flowers, the Holt family requested donations be made in Burlin’s honor to: Bloomingdale Ruritan Club 3232 Van Horn St., Kingsport, TN, 37660 or Kingsley United Methodist Church 2828 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37660.