William Burlin Holt, 96, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on December 26, 2022. He was born to the late William Albert Holt and Ora Kiker Holt. Burlin will be greatly missed and forever remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

Burlin was a man of many talents. He loved to spend days on his boat fishing; and if the weather did not permit, he loved woodworking and creating furniture, including grandfather clocks. Burlin also was gifted with a tenor voice and loved singing. He was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord and was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church. Burlin was a proud American, having served in the Navy and courageously fought aboard a destroyer in WWII. He also was previously active in Bloomingdale Ruritan Club.

