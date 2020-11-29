KINGSPORT - William “Brooks” Dean, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born May 24, 1941, in Kingsport, to the late William and Helen Ruth Clifton Dean.
Brooks served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He retired from Holston Defense in 1996 after several years of service.
Brooks was a kind man. He enjoyed running and wood-working. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Brooks was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Nancy Dean; sister, Brenda Dean; nephew, Bryan Helton; brother, Gary Watson.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses on the third floor Wilcox Hall and Amedisys Hospice nurses for their compassion and care.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William “Brooks” Dean and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.