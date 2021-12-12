BIG STONE GAP, VA.-William “Billy” Falin, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Billy worked for Wolfe Transfer, the Town of Big Stone Gap, and Wise Concrete, in his earlier years. He was a coal miner with Westmoreland Coal Co. for over 20 years. He was a member of the Odd Fellows. Billy was a faithful member of the Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name in Big Stone Gap.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Connie Lynn Falin, Deborah Lynn Falin and Nancy Ann Beverly; the mother of his children, Rosetta Holbrook Falin; son-in-law, Alan Sharpe; parents, Bill and Bessie (Neeley) Falin; brothers, Hiram Falin, Gene Falin, Homer Falin, Jack Falin and Fred Falin; and sister, Virginia Pratt.
Surviving is his son, William “Junior” Falin (Karen), Roanoke, Va.; two daughters, Karen Phillips (Lee), Gray, Tn. and Patty Sharpe, Kingsport, Tn.; six grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, George Falin, Blackstone, Va.; sister, Minnie Dalton (Frank), Big Stone Gap; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Rickey Oakes officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:20am Wednesday to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be: Greg Falin, Josh Beverly, Doug Burns, Eddie Mooneyhan, Michael Seals and Stephen Collins.
