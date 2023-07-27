William “Bill” Winters Cawood Jul 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William “Bill” Winters Cawood passed away, surrounded by his family, on July 21, 2023, after a short illness. He was 78 years old.The family will receive friends Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:30-1:30 pm in the funeral home chapel.A celebration of life service will begin at 1:30pm, with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.Military honors accorded by The American Legion Hammond Posts #3/265 will follow at 2:30pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life.To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.oakhillfh.com. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Editorial: Sullivan County should cooperate with Kingsport Kingsport area man helping feed Vermont flood victims Sullivan wrapping up planning to make Weaver Pike safer Surgoinsville native repaints school mural YMCA to hold 3rd annual Back to School Bash Donation drive being held for new sexual assault exam room at JCMC Local Events