William “Bill” Winters Cawood passed away, surrounded by his family, on July 21, 2023, after a short illness. He was 78 years old.
Bill was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 14, 1945, to William W. Cawood and Texas Roberts Cawood.
After World War II, the family returned to Kingsport, Tennessee, where Bill grew up enjoying the outdoors, participating in the Boys Scouts and earning their highest honor, the Eagle Scout award. One of Bill’s early (and lifelong) passions was marksmanship, which began with family visits to his grandparents’ Kentucky farm. His father taught him how to shoot rats running from the corncrib to the barn as well as corncobs floating downstream.
After graduating from Dobyns Bennett High School, Bill enrolled at Vanderbilt University, earning a BA in political science. He joined ROTC, winning numerous awards on the rifle team, and continued to love target shooting for the rest of his life. He completed Vanderbilt’s Army ROTC program and joined Phi Psi fraternity, making friendships that would last throughout his life.
After graduation, Bill enrolled at the University of Tennessee, pursuing a master's degree in political science. With the increasing intensity of the Vietnam War, Bill decided to leave UT, volunteering to serve in the Army, where he was assigned to a front-line intelligence unit in Vietnam. His missions included flying 100 feet above the jungle canopy to identify enemy positions, directing his men in jungle searches, and locating hidden Viet Cong. He served two tours and earned two bronze stars as well as many commendations.
After Vietnam, Bill joined the military division of the Government Accountability Office. His military training in organization, people management, strategic analysis, and intelligence greatly contributed to his success, with him rising to a GS-15 level. As the assistant director of his unit, Bill investigated any organization receiving government money that was suspected by Congress of mismanagement.
Throughout his career, Bill traveled to the far corners of the Earth, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and various US cities, investigating computer theft, nuclear readiness, government mismanagement, railroad safety and efficiency, and bioweapons, among others. Bill earned many accolades and awards for meritorious service, including one from the inspector general of the United States. He was extremely proud of the fact that GAO returned over ten times the money spent to run it.
Bill was a dedicated husband and father to Benjamin, Matthew, and Lindsey, coaching all three of them in soccer for a total of 18 years. He was active in the Boy Scouts, serving as assistant Scoutmaster for many years. He was extraordinarily proud of his three children and their accomplishments, often remarking to Nancy, his wife, how lucky they were to have such wonderful adult children.
Bill held his friends and extended family dear, regularly traveling across the US for visits. He will be remembered for being kind, thoughtful, stubborn, regimented, and purposefully honest. His father once quipped that getting Bill to move was akin to pushing a great boulder, hard to get started, but once started, could not be stopped.
He was treasured by many and deeply loved by his family.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Chris Eanes Cawood, whom he championed and protected his entire life; and his half-brother, Jack Cawood, with whom he maintained a close relationship throughout their lives.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Perkins Cawood; children, Benjamin Cawood, Matthew Cawood (John Galinsky), and Lindsey Lockewood (David Lockewood); along with many beloved family members, fraternity brothers, friends, and neighbors.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:30-1:30 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A celebration of life service will begin at 1:30pm, with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Military honors accorded by The American Legion Hammond Posts #3/265 will follow at 2:30pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life.
To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.oakhillfh.com.