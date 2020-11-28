GATE CITY, VA - William (Bill) W. Williams, 77, is the oldest of five sons born to the late Buren and Esther Sloan Williams. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd Patton Sloan, Sr. and Ollie Bloomer Sloan, brother Tommy, in-laws Dwight and Edith Grimm, and brother-in-law, B.G. Grimm.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany and honorably discharged in 1965.
He worked at Kingsport Press which later became Arcata Graphics, and then Quebecor. He retired after 32 years of service.
He was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church and served as a Deacon until his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease began.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharron Grimm Williams, his brothers, Fred (Phyllis), Blake, and Mike, three nieces, two great nieces, and one great nephew.
He enjoyed farming, flying his ultralight plane, and being with his dogs, Jake and Jack.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
A graveside service conducted by Rev. Darrell Fletcher will be held at the Ervin Cemetery in the Manville Community, Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
