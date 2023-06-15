JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” Wharton Price, age 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to his heavenly reward on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after an extended illness. Bill was born on February 4, 1948, in Marion, South Carolina, and was adopted by the late Rev. Harry Lee Price and the late Minnie Frazier Preston Price.
He attended ETSU briefly before enlisting into the United States Military in 1970. Bill was proud of his service in the Navy during the Vietnam War from March 1970 to May 1975. He began training as a Navy Hospital Corpsman in San Diego, California and eventually found himself in Portsmouth, VA, where he finished his Navy career as an optician.
Post military service, Bill returned to ETSU to finish his bachelor’s degree in English, graduating in August 1980. He then continued his career as a licensed optician in the states of Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. He retired in 2006 from Lens Crafters.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Jo Ann Byerley Price; their son and his spouse, Preston Lee (Rebecca) Price; four grandchildren, Cayman, Marley, Joshua and Jason; his sister, Frances Price Belcher; niece, nephew, and several great-nephews.
Bill is remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. His positive attitude, gentle ways and joking nature has left a mark on everyone he knew. His favorite expressions were, “I am with you in spirit” and “BERRY good!”
He will be cremated per his wishes. The family will hold a private committal service and inurnment at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jeff “Bo” Barnes officiating with military honors to be rendered.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Johnson City Medical Center and to Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and care during Bill’s final weeks.