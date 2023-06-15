JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” Wharton Price, age 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to his heavenly reward on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after an extended illness. Bill was born on February 4, 1948, in Marion, South Carolina, and was adopted by the late Rev. Harry Lee Price and the late Minnie Frazier Preston Price.

He attended ETSU briefly before enlisting into the United States Military in 1970. Bill was proud of his service in the Navy during the Vietnam War from March 1970 to May 1975. He began training as a Navy Hospital Corpsman in San Diego, California and eventually found himself in Portsmouth, VA, where he finished his Navy career as an optician.

