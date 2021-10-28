KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Tate, 72, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 21, 2021.
He was born December 31, 1948, in Rogersville, TN to the late Claude and Evelyn Sorah Tate.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was especially fond of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his family singing old Gospel hymns.
Bill was a committed Christian and member of Grace Point Fellowship, Kingsport.
He was an avid NASCAR fan, history and geography buff who loved nature and being outdoors.
Bill proudly served with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for twelve years.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Jan Tate Lee; niece, Amanda Lee; brother-in-law, Steve Lee.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of forty-one years, Cheryl Justice Tate; daughters, Wendi Tate, Emily Tate Smith and husband, Tyler, Stephanie Tate; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Tim Tate and wife, Cindy; sisters-in-law, Karen Gosnell and husband, Jim, Deirdre Justice; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Justice and wife, Barbara; several nieces and nephews; his four loving cats.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Grace Point Fellowship, 130 V.F.W. Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Paul Warrick officiating.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Bill.
The care of William “Bill” Tate and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.