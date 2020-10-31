KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Spurlock, age 88, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Bill was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on February 15, 1932, to the late George and Senora Wilson Spurlock. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and as Deacon at Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Bill enjoyed spending time woodworking and watching Kentucky Basketball.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Roy Alan Spurlock; and two sisters and one brother.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Jeweldean Short Spurlock; son, Billy Spurlock; daughter, Vickie Spurlock; son, Alan Spurlock (Annette); granddaughter and “the love of his life”, Anna Marie Spurlock; three brothers and one sister; special nephew, Sean Short; special friend, Daniel Powell; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Bill’s request, no formal services will be held.
The care of William “Bill” Spurlock and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.