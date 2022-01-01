KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Samra Osborne, 77, Kingsport, TN, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his residence.
William was born in Kingsport, TN on November 6, 1944, to the late Samra and Lois Taylor Osborne.
William spent his life as an electrical engineer.
His parents preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Phyllis Osborne; daughters Leslie Greear, and husband Joey, of Cleveland, TN; along with Jennifer Hutchens and husband Nick of Roswell, GA; along with a grandson Braden Greear.
There will be a memorial service held Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 6:00pm at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church Officiating Pastor Chris Brown.
