KINGSPORT - William “Bill” S. Vaughn, 97, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 2, 1923 in Scott County, VA to the late Cosby and Clyde Vaughn. Bill served in the US Army during World War II, in the European Theater, as an Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gunner. After the war, he worked as a auto body repair technician for several body shops in the Kingsport area, finally retiring from Alleys Dodge. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, watching old westerns, the Atlanta Braves and Tony Stewart racing in NASCAR. Bill attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church and had been a member of the VFW Post 3382 in Kingsport.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Gladys Duckworth Vaughn; parents, Cosby Jenkins and Clyde Vaughn; brothers, Resser, Ray, Paul, Jim, Gerald, Bobby, and Curt Vaughn; sisters, Bessie Freeman, Lowanda Jenkins, and Roberta Vaughn; and grandson, Mark David Osborne.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include his sons, William Lyle Vaughn (Wynona), Phillip Steven Vaughn (Rhonda), Russell Howard Vaughn (Dawn), and Roger Kevin Vaughn; daughter, Kathy Jean Broyles (Joe); sister, Betty Barr (Paul); brother, Sherrill Vaughn (Eastelee); 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
Bill will be laid to rest beside his wife following the funeral at Walnut Chapel Church Cemetery. Military Rites conveyed by American Legion Post 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Lyle Vaughn, Steve Vaughn, Michael Broyles, Scott Vaughn, Logan Vaughn, and Luke Vaughn.
Special thanks to Dr. Marc Mayhem, Dr. Bruce Vincent, Caregiver Anita Ketron, and Smoky Mountain Hospice Staff, especially Carey and Ben.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to one’s favorite charity or church.
Online condolences may be made to the Vaughn family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.