William "Bill" Randal Shumate Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago KINGSPORT - William "Bill" Randal Shumate, 69, passed away Monday January 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital.He graduated from Ketron High School in 1972 and worked briefly at Warriors Path State Park and Tennessee Eastman Company.He served 6 years in the U.S. Navy nuclear power program and was employed in the commercial nuclear power industry by Dominion Virginia Power for 24 years.Bill returned to Kingsport after his retirement in March 2010.He is survived by his mother, Jewell Shumate; sister, Patti Self and husband Chad.Per his wishes no formal services will be conducted.To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Shumate family.