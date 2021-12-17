GATE CITY, VA - William “Bill” Paul McConnell, 88, of Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, December 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born March 16, 1933, in Dungannon, VA to the late Guy and Helen Lemmons McConnell.
Bill graduated from Dungannon High School in 1951. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1952-1956.
Bill retired from the Kingsport Press as Customer Service Manager following thirty-nine years of service. His hobby was playing golf with his friends.
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church, Gate City, VA.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Collins, Cora Beasenburg, Everett McConnell and Lorena Bolas; son-in-law, Roger Mitchell; brother-in-law, Leroy Cleek.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory are his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Peggy McConnell; son, Jeff McConnell (Jayna); daughter, Lisa Mitchell; grandsons, Scott, Austin and Blake; great-grandson, Ethan; sister, Mary Belle Williams.
A private Family Entombment Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate, and music will be provided by his grandson, Austin.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that no visits be made, or food brought to the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William “Bill” Paul McConnell and his family have been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Service.