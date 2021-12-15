GATE CITY, VA - William “Bill” Paul McConnell, 88, of Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, December 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
