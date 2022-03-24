BIG STONE GAP, VA - William “Bill” McGuire, Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tn.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Bill was a retired coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Co. and a member of the U. M. W. A. District #17, Local 1405. He attended Cadet Primitive Baptist Church, Big Stone Gap. Bill loved to fish and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia (Austin) McGuire, Sr.; his sister, Connie Spears; and three brothers, Robert McGuire, Mikey McGuire and Gerald Davidson.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Teresa Akens McGuire; two sons, William McGuire, III (Linda), Appalachia, Va. and Stewart McGuire (Crystal Bishop), Big Stone Gap; daughter, Angela Tignor (Travis), Big Stone Gap; six grandchildren, Jordan McGuire, Morgan McGuire, Caitlin McGuire, Stewart McGuire, Jr., Matthew Owens (Natasha Messer) and Jess Owens (Haleigh); eight great grandchildren, Aleah McGuire, Kayden McGuire, Brayden Owens, Alexander Owens, Xavier Owens, Ellie Plaster, Axel Owens and Denver Fields; brother, Danny McGuire (Debbie), Big Stone Gap; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Leroy Caudill, Big Stone Gap.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm – 3:00pm on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 3:00pm with Elder Burnice Sybert officiating.
Military graveside rites, by the Virginia National Guard Honors Team and other military organizations, will be conducted 11:00am Monday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Matthew Owens, Jess Owens, Stewart McGuire, Jr., Jordan McGuire, Travis Tignor, Brayden Owens and Alexander Owens.
