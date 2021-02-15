William “Bill” May passed away peacefully at his home on February 14, 2021. Bill was born in Mountain City, TN. and raised in Marion, VA. His father owned a machine shop where he and his three brothers worked and learned the trade of machine and auto repair. In his younger years and maybe in his older years too, he enjoyed the sound and feel of a fast car.
After finishing school, he relocated to Kingsport, TN and enjoyed a long career with Holston Defense Corporation. Known at work as “Hoss”, he started out as a mechanic. He worked in several positions during his career but retired as a member of the engineering department. He enjoyed and was talented in the area of engineering design. He was blessed with many lifelong friendships from his time at HDC and he treasured them all.
He pursued everything in life with passion and lived life to the fullest. He was an avid outdoorsman and over the years enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, hunting, golf and cycling. After his retirement from work, he and his wife enjoyed summers spending time together on their houseboat on Norris Lake at Norris Landing Marina.
As hard as he played at his hobbies, he LOVED even harder. He loved his Savior! He loved his family with all his heart and that included his Church family and Norris Landing family.
He was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was active in many ministries at the church, helped with missions, taught Sunday School classes, worked with the bus ministry, served on numerous committees, shared his testimony, and was a mentor to many. He especially loved his family and ministry in the Adults III Sunday School Class.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Robert L. May and Opal Britt May, brothers Walter L. May and Robert D. May.
He is survived by his wife Pat May, daughter Donna Bays and son-in-law Les Bays, grandsons Levi Bays and wife Makayla and Reese Bays, brother Mike May and wife Linda and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 5:00-6:00 pm at Sunnyside Baptist Church 406 Cooks Valley Road Kingsport, TN. 37664.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Luster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Sunnyside Baptist Church building fund.
Due to Covid-19 the family asks that everyone follow the recommended guidelines.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the William “Bill” May family.