CHURCH HILL - William “Bill” Lynn Smith, age 72 of Church Hill, TN, passed away peacefully into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Bill was a lifetime native of Hawkins County, TN, and retired from Eastman after 30+ years of service. Bill was also a dedicated member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving in several official capacities, including State Secretary of over 30 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother Grace Huff Roach and nephew, Gregory Simmons. He is survived by his son, William Bradley “Bucky” Smith (Charmin); his daughter, Sara Cheek; grandchildren: Austin Smith (Hannah), Sydney Smith, Kaitlyn Cheek, Brayden Cheek; step-grandchildren: Noah Bledsoe, Sam McDavid, Cacey McDavid; and a great-granddaughter, due in January 2023; mother of his two children, Charlotte Bass. Bill is also survived by his only sibling, Sue (Smith) Simmons and brother-in-law, Larry Simmons.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Kyle Falin officiating. Burial services will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am. Bucky Smith, Austin Smith, Brayden Cheek, Larry Simmons, Sam McDavid and Bill Lark will serve as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Smith family.
