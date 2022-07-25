CHURCH HILL - William “Bill” Lynn Smith, age 72 of Church Hill, TN, passed away peacefully into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Bill was a lifetime native of Hawkins County, TN, and retired from Eastman after 30+ years of service. Bill was also a dedicated member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving in several official capacities, including State Secretary of over 30 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother Grace Huff Roach and nephew, Gregory Simmons. He is survived by his son, William Bradley “Bucky” Smith (Charmin); his daughter, Sara Cheek; grandchildren: Austin Smith (Hannah), Sydney Smith, Kaitlyn Cheek, Brayden Cheek; step-grandchildren: Noah Bledsoe, Sam McDavid, Cacey McDavid; and a great-granddaughter, due in January 2023; mother of his two children, Charlotte Bass. Bill is also survived by his only sibling, Sue (Smith) Simmons and brother-in-law, Larry Simmons.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video