KINGSPORT - William “Bill” L. Harris, 75, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, and is laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from refrigeration operations at Eastman Chemical Co.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Harris.
He is survived by his son, Chad Harris; daughter Christy Sproles and husband Andy Sproles; grandchildren, Riley, and Maddie Sproles.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.