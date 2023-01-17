BIG STONE GAP, VA – William (Bill) J. Hendrick, 94, loving husband, father and friend, passed away, Saturday, January 14, 2023. A gentle soul with a larger-than-life sense of humor and personality, he left behind a legacy of professional and community service.

Born August 26, 1928, a native of Norton, Virginia, son of the late J.W. and Ethel Hendrick. He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Reid DeVault.

