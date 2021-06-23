William (Bill) H. Martin, 90, passed away at home suddenly early Sunday morning, June 20, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Full Military Honors accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Posts #3 and Gate City #265.
Pallbearers will be Chris Chafin, Brad Chafin, Trevor Smith, Michael Hawkins, Joshua Thurman (in honor of Bobby Thurman) and Steve Hutchins.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to West Ridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1666, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.