William (Bill) H. Martin, 90, passed away at home suddenly early Sunday morning, June 20, 2021. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean war and retired from Holston Defense after over 30 years of employment. Bill was a member of West Ridge Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder at one time. He was an avid bowler and golfer in his early years.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Horace and Floy Martin, and several aunts and uncles.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eva J. Martin. Having no children of his own he was known as papaw to Vickie Chafin, Rebecca Smith (Trevor), Chris Chafin (Crystal) and Brad Chafin (Mackenzie); great-grandchildren, Makenna, Madison, Reagan, Riley, Elijah, Parker and Tucker.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Full Military Honors accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Posts #3 and Gate City #265.
Pallbearers will be Chris Chafin, Brad Chafin, Trevor Smith, Michael Hawkins, Joshua Thurman (in honor of Bobby Thurman) and Steve Hutchins.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to West Ridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1666, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.