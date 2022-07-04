KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Paul Overbay officiating.
Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the third-floor nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center, especially, C.N.A. Kayla Sams, the doctors and hospitalist at State of Franklin Health Care for their compassionate care of William.
