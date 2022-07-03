KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke.
He was born March 29, 1944, in Sullivan County, TN to the late James and Luna Luster Jones and spent his entire life here.
William was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was especially fond of his grandsons.
William enjoyed working on his land and in his “super” garage, tending to his rental properties and spending time with his dog, Max.
Mr. Jones was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Price Jones; brother, James “Crip” Jones; nephew, Randy Jones; niece, Mandy Jones.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Tammy Hawkins (Larry), Euggie Jones and fiance’, Michelle Sisk; grandchildren, Hogan Jones (Taylor); Cooper “Coopie” Jones (Kaitlyn), Airman Eli Jones, Jenny Quisenberry (Patrick), Toby Hawkins (Victoria); great-grandson, Reece Jones and five other great-grandchildren; special daughter-in-law, Jenny; brother, Paul Jones (Robin);sister-in-law, Wilma Jones; nephew, Derek Jones; niece, Beckie Jones-King (Don); several great-nieces and nephews; dear friends, Bobby Hale and Gerald Bernard.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Paul Overbay officiating.
Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the third-floor nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center, especially, C.N.A. Kayla Sams, the doctors and hospitalist at State of Franklin Health Care for their compassionate care of William.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.