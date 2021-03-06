JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” F. Brown, age 60, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was currently an employee of the city of Johnson City, TN and had previously worked for the Johnson City Public Library, American Water Heater Company, AFG and the Kingsport Press. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, biking and skeet/trap shooting. He attended Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church in Unicoi, TN and loved his church family. Most of all, he was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, and will be missed greatly by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fate and Ida Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Tony Daniels; and niece Kimberly Daniels.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Brown; brother, Mark “Chip” Brown and wife, Sherry; nieces and nephews, Beth Skinner (John), Paul Daniels (Will), Danielle Throp (Walker) and Whitney Mayeaux (Scott); several great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of special friends. The family wishes to offer a special thank you to Bill’s friends and neighbors, Dennis and Emma Ledford, Sarah Lane, Evelyn and Matthew Tripodi; and David and Nancy Reed.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm in Rogersville at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Tim Broyles officiating.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Brown family