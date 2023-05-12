KINGSPORT - William (Bill) Eugene Penley, 73, Kingsport, TN, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Bill was born in Kingsport, TN, on August 11, 1949, to the late Garland T. Penley, and Naomi Thelma (Carter) Penley.
Bill worked as a pressman for the Kingsport Times News.
In addition to his parents, his nephew, Ronnie Kurt Penley, and brother, Ronnie W. Penley preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melissa Manis (Chris), Rogersville, TN, Michelle White (Todd), Bluff City, TN, Mendi Frasier (Jamey Jones), Surgoinsville, TN; sister, Judith D. Blackwell (Elmer), Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Brandy Dean (Fiancé, Steven Kotsoins), David Dean, Sarah Frasier, Sadie Manis (Daniel Brotherton); great-grandchildren, Gabby Hunt, Eithan Lawson; and niece, Marcia Vermillion (Tim McNutt).
The family will receive friends from 2-4p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Military Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN, and Post #265, Gate City, VA National Guard Honors Team, with Brother Gary Hodges officiating. Joan Hodges will provide the music.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Willis Shaffer and Rex McMurray will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Penley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William Eugene Penley.
