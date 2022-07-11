KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Craddock, 88, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Bill served his country in the U.S Air Force. Bill was a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 for over 50 years attaining the position of Grandmaster in 2003 he remained active until his health no longer permitted. He was very active in all of the community outreach provided by the masonic lodge and received numerous accolades for his service. Bill was awarded an honorary diploma from Volunteer High School in 2019. He was a devoted member of Kingsport Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa; son, Donald; parents, Daniel and Louthenia Craddock; brothers, Clyde, Franklin D., Daniel W., Robert Glen, James and, Aaron Blake Craddock; sisters, Alzie Lou Nickles, Hilda Kate Barrett, Anna Mae Marshall and, Ada Craddock.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Jo Ann H. Craddock; twin sister, Lyda Booker; brother, Arthur Craddock and wife Judy; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Per the family’s wishes all services will be private.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pam, Trudy, Carol, Brandy, Cathy, Rita, and Linda for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jericho Temple, Shriner’s, or the Masonic Lodge #688.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Craddock family.