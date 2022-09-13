William (Bill) Branch, 89 years old, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2022. He was born in Tylertown, MS to Enos and Ruth Branch (deceased). He is survived by his four siblings, Elaine (Jim) Bishop of Tylertown, MS; Ann (Lester) Thomas of Sandy Hook, MS; Emelda Lott of Tylertown, MS; and Oscar (Bev) Branch of Brandon, MS.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carol (Ree) Branch, his five children, and eight grandchildren. His oldest child Tony (Mike) Branch of Kingston, WA; Lisa (Rob) Hardin and their children Erin and Tyler of Gainesville, FL; Angela (Eric) Wackowski and their children Andrew and Anna of Kingsport, TN; John (Melissa) Branch and their children Noah, Averie, and Ella of Austin, TX; Charles Branch and his daughter Raelynn of Kingsport, TN.
In his early life he was the oldest of five on a farm in rural Mississippi, the son of a Baptist preacher, and the lead guitarist of a band. He became an Air force Korean War vet, then went on to be an Air Traffic Controller and became the Chief ATC out of Fort Myers, FL, Jackson, MS, and Kingsport, TN. He was the mayor of his town in Pelahatchie, MS and was even in an article about the Bermuda Triangle in the National Enquirer in 1979. He moved from his aviation career to become a realtor and builder. He then finished his career flipping a total of 44 houses with his lovely wife Ree.
Bill had an incredible life that touched countless people with his warmth, humor, generosity, and kindness. He loved to study the Bible and spent time teaching Sunday School. He loved his wife and family fiercely. Loved God and people. He had such a full life. There will never be another like him and he will be missed dearly.
Bill was an active member of both Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN and Westside Baptist Church in Gainesville, FL.
The Branch family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Ricky Reed officiating. Committal Service and interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of the Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Branch family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081