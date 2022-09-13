William (Bill) Branch, 89 years old, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2022. He was born in Tylertown, MS to Enos and Ruth Branch (deceased). He is survived by his four siblings, Elaine (Jim) Bishop of Tylertown, MS; Ann (Lester) Thomas of Sandy Hook, MS; Emelda Lott of Tylertown, MS; and Oscar (Bev) Branch of Brandon, MS.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carol (Ree) Branch, his five children, and eight grandchildren. His oldest child Tony (Mike) Branch of Kingston, WA; Lisa (Rob) Hardin and their children Erin and Tyler of Gainesville, FL; Angela (Eric) Wackowski and their children Andrew and Anna of Kingsport, TN; John (Melissa) Branch and their children Noah, Averie, and Ella of Austin, TX; Charles Branch and his daughter Raelynn of Kingsport, TN.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video