NORTON, VA - William “Bill” Beverly, Sr., 83, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn. He was a member of Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Beverly and Loretta Frazier Beverly; a daughter, Kathy Fisher; and his wife, Mary Jane Nunley Beverly.
Surviving are his son, William “Bill” Beverly, Jr. of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, Jeremy Minor and wife Alicia of Wise, Va., Clara Beverly Acree and her husband Marty of Yorktown, Va., Billy G. Beverly, Miles Beverly and She Beverly all of Williamsburg, Va., Angela Lovette and her husband Chad of Kingsport, Tn.; eight great grandchildren; and a brother, Ray Beverly of Wise, Va.
The family will receive friends after 3 pm Monday, January 28, 2021. At 4:45 pm Monday, family and friends will travel in procession to Laurel Grove Cemetery for a 5 pm graveside service.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Beverly family.