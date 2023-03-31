BLOUNTVILLE - William “Bill” A. Hicks, age 82, of Blountville, TN passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Dominion Senior Living.

He was a member of the Blountville Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, deacon and taught Sunday School. Bill retired as the circulation manager from the Bristol Herald Courier after 42 years of service. He was also a member of the Whiteside #13 Masonic Lodge and coached Little League baseball and basketball for many years.

