BLOUNTVILLE - William “Bill” A. Hicks, age 82, of Blountville, TN passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Dominion Senior Living.
He was a member of the Blountville Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, deacon and taught Sunday School. Bill retired as the circulation manager from the Bristol Herald Courier after 42 years of service. He was also a member of the Whiteside #13 Masonic Lodge and coached Little League baseball and basketball for many years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Virginia Elisa Hicks and son, Brian Hicks.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Doris Holt Hicks; son, Doug Hicks and wife, Melanie; the light of his life, granddaughter, Rheagan Hicks; his dog, Rambo; sister-in-law, Carolyn Solmon; brother-in-law, Harold Holt and wife, Barbara; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 P.M., Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Blountville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Clinton Goad and Mary Jane Farmer, Minister, officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jim Long, Joe Long, Carl Grubbs, John Taylor, Harold Holt, W.J. Cunningham. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bob Sanders. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M., Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Blountville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 424, Blountville, TN 37617.