ROGERSVILLE - William Bascom Price, Jr., age 77 of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was formerly employed with Mason Dixon Trucking and retired from Short Mountain Silica. William was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Navy. William enjoyed being a ham radio operator. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bascom and Rebecca Johnson Price, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darlene Baker Price; son, William Eugene Price and wife, Melissa Gail of Knoxville; grandchildren, William Jesse Price, Cody Smith, Caleb Smith and Casey Smith; sister, Mary Henderson of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Meadow Branch Cemetery with Rev. Doug Seymore officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Price family.