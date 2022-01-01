BIG STONE GAP VA – William B. Lawson died Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at his home in the Powell Valley section of Big Stone Gap, VA. Mr. Lawson was a retired truck driver for the Nabisco Company. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by his wife, Clemma Sue (Reece) Lawson, parents, Willie and Ethel (Crowder) Lawson, Brothers: Gary, Darvin, Marvin, Bobby, and Douglas Lawson; sisters: Willie Mae Lee, Mildred Hensley, and Ruby Davis. He is survived by his children, LaDonna Burtness, and Jeffrey Wayne Lawson (Katherine) and his brother Denny Lawson. Also surviving William are three grandchildren, Robert McDonald (Jessica Salyers), Axle Burtness (fiancé, Irene Kuykendall), and Daniel Burtness (Magdalene Zubiate), great grandson, Owen McDonald, several nieces and nephews and friends and a special “adopted” daughter and caregiver, Angela Carroll, Big Stone Gap.
The family will be receiving friends Monday, January 3rd, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. West, Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Bill Phillips officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, at 11:00am at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Virginia National Guard, Gate City, VA.
Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. William Lawson.
