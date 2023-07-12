ROGERSVILLE - William Aubrey Thompson (Bill), age 83, of Rogersville, walked through Heaven's gates in the early morning hours of June 28, 2023, and was greeted by the love of his life, Margarette Elizabeth Herron Thompson. Bill was born on November 17, 1939, on his grandparent's farm near Winchester, TN, the son of A.S and Catholene Arnold Thompson. He will be remembered for his giving nature, his sharp wit, his love of antiques, and his kind smile.
Bill contracted polio when he was twelve years old and spent 58 days in Children's Hospital in Chattanooga. He spent months afterward, doing exercises and learning how to walk again. With that goal accomplished, he stepped out and never looked back. He graduated from Rogersville High School as valedictorian with the class of 1957 and attended the University of Tennessee. He received a degree in chemical engineering and also attended an air command and staff college where he graduated number one in the class. Bill worked as a Development Engineer with Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, TN and was also a Supervisory Materials Engineer at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. Bill retired from engineering in the early nineties and pursued his lifelong interest in collecting things. After his retirement, he worked as a salesclerk and manager of three antique malls. He was an avid UT sports fan, loved wrestling, Garfield, and photography. Bill was also an avid lover of music and was known for his ability to tell stories. During his stay at Signature Lifestyles, Bill was recognized as president of the Resident's Council, and enjoyed contributing to their monthly publications. Recently Bill was awarded Special Recognition as a Who's Who in long term care at Ridgeview Terrace.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margarette Thompson; parents, A.S. and Catholene Thompson; grandparents, Will and Willie Arnold, and Will and Emma Thompson; aunts, and uncles, Tom E. and Martha Thompson, Max and Mildred Barnes, Guy and Willie Mae Sweeney, Carl J. and Elysie Arnold, Ernest C. and Velma Arnold; cousins, Ernie Arnold, Mike Thompson and Joyce Barnes Poole; and fur babies, Sister, Junior, Muffin, Dusty, and Alex.
He is survived by sister, Cathy Fleenor; nephew, Glenn Fleenor; niece, Alice Fleenor; great-niece, Aubrey Fleenor; cousins, Carleen Wesson (Dik), Toney Sweeney, Randy Sweeney (Lin), Debbie Thompson, Linda Thompson Metts, Tommy Thompson, and Douglas Barnes.
The family wishes to give a special Thanks to Terri Testerman, Dwayne Goodman, Margaret Grow for their kindness and support shown during this difficult time. The family would like to also give a special Thanks to Dr. McFarland, The Palliative Care Team, and the staff at Park West Hospital. Thank you to the staff at Ridgeview Terrace in Rutledge, TN for their supportive care.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 11:30 am Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Rogersville Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hawkins County Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 253 Surgoinsville, TN 37873, Rogersville Presbyterian Church Logos Meals Program, 309 West Kyle St., Rogersville, TN 37857, or Family and Friends Relay for Life Team c/o 625 East Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.