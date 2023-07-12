ROGERSVILLE - William Aubrey Thompson (Bill), age 83, of Rogersville, walked through Heaven's gates in the early morning hours of June 28, 2023, and was greeted by the love of his life, Margarette Elizabeth Herron Thompson. Bill was born on November 17, 1939, on his grandparent's farm near Winchester, TN, the son of A.S and Catholene Arnold Thompson. He will be remembered for his giving nature, his sharp wit, his love of antiques, and his kind smile.

Bill contracted polio when he was twelve years old and spent 58 days in Children's Hospital in Chattanooga. He spent months afterward, doing exercises and learning how to walk again. With that goal accomplished, he stepped out and never looked back. He graduated from Rogersville High School as valedictorian with the class of 1957 and attended the University of Tennessee. He received a degree in chemical engineering and also attended an air command and staff college where he graduated number one in the class. Bill worked as a Development Engineer with Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, TN and was also a Supervisory Materials Engineer at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. Bill retired from engineering in the early nineties and pursued his lifelong interest in collecting things. After his retirement, he worked as a salesclerk and manager of three antique malls. He was an avid UT sports fan, loved wrestling, Garfield, and photography. Bill was also an avid lover of music and was known for his ability to tell stories. During his stay at Signature Lifestyles, Bill was recognized as president of the Resident's Council, and enjoyed contributing to their monthly publications. Recently Bill was awarded Special Recognition as a Who's Who in long term care at Ridgeview Terrace.

