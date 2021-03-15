William Arthur McReynolds born Dec. 15, 1941, received his “Victory in Jesus” on March 10, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 pm. The VA Administration requires facial coverings and attendees must practice social distancing.
To leave an online condolence for the family please www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William Arthur McReynolds and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Service.