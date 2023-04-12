KINGSPORT - William Andrew Burk, born December 2, 1985, age 37, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday evening, April 10, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Andrew graduated in 2004 from Sullivan Central High School, then graduated from East Tennessee State University with three degrees, and attended King College for his Master’s Degree. He was employed by Keurig – Dr. Pepper in Knoxville, TN and presently at their Newport location. Andrew was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church in Chapin, SC. He loved cars, music, collectables, traveling and his two beautiful baby girls, his mom and dad.

