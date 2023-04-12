KINGSPORT - William Andrew Burk, born December 2, 1985, age 37, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday evening, April 10, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Andrew graduated in 2004 from Sullivan Central High School, then graduated from East Tennessee State University with three degrees, and attended King College for his Master’s Degree. He was employed by Keurig – Dr. Pepper in Knoxville, TN and presently at their Newport location. Andrew was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church in Chapin, SC. He loved cars, music, collectables, traveling and his two beautiful baby girls, his mom and dad.
William was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Mary Elizabeth Hardin; paternal grandfather, James Houston Burk; and aunt, Susan Hardin.
Survivors include his wife, Kristin Renee Burk; twin daughters, Stevie Rose and Eliza James Burk; parents, John and Kathleen (Hardin) Burk; three brothers, Thomas Anthony, William Shannon, and Christopher Matthew Burk; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Burk; aunts and uncles; Lavonia Kay Boyd, Billy Hardin, David Hardin (Charlotte), Emory Simmons (Carole Lynn), Elaine Hardin and Gill Holland, James Edward "Ed" Burk and James Howard "Jimmy" Burk (Jenny); cousins, Heather Meredith Lane, Kayla Elaine Griffin; along with several other cousins.
The Burk family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Those who prefer donations, in lieu of flowers, the Burk family has requested that donations be made in Andrew's memory to The Burk Family Meal Train (www.mealtrain.com).
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Burk family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081